Vancouver Giants down the Kelowna Rockets
The Kelowna Rockets fell to their B.C. Division rivals, the Vancouver Giants, 2-1 on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
The Giants have won all three of their regular-season games against the Rockets this season.
Dylan Plouffe opened the scoring for the Giants on a power play in the first period.
Nolan Foote answered for the Rockets less than eight minutes later, with a short-handed goal.
A point-shot from Milos Roman in the second frame was the last goal of the game, and the Giants skated off with a 2-1 win.
The Rockets are in Tri-City on Friday before hosting the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.
