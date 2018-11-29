Vancouver Giants down the Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets fell to their B.C. Division rivals, the Vancouver Giants, 2-1 on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Giants have won all three of their regular-season games against the Rockets this season.

Dylan Plouffe opened the scoring for the Giants on a power play in the first period.

Nolan Foote answered for the Rockets less than eight minutes later, with a short-handed goal.

A point-shot from Milos Roman in the second frame was the last goal of the game, and the Giants skated off with a 2-1 win.

The Rockets are in Tri-City on Friday before hosting the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.