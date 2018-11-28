HIV diagnosis leads to aggravated sexual assault charge against Edmonton man

Edmonton police have charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated sexual assault after another man reported he contracted HIV from this individual.

In May, a 57-year-old man told police he had consensual sex with the accused on two occasions in late 2016 “and had contracted HIV as a result,” police said Wednesday.

The accused reportedly did not disclose his HIV status to this man.

On Nov. 22, Anthony Lee Taylor, 28, was charged.

Police believe there could be other people who have had sex with Taylor without knowing his medical history and may be at risk because he works in the sex trade.

“Taylor… has not sought treatment in a number of years,” police said.

Police said Taylor also uses a number of aliases, including Alex, Nikki, Tatiana and/or Tiana.

“If you have engaged in sexual activities with this individual, and were unaware of his medical history, it is recommended you visit a medical professional for assessment and contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 at your earliest convenience,” EPS said in a news release.