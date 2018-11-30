This is why Global News’ investigative team followed the dirty money fuelling the opioid epidemic

Almost a dozen Canadians died every day from opioid overdoses last year. Since 2016, more than 8,000 have lost their lives, primarily to fentanyl. In British Columbia, the problem has become so bad that life expectancy has dropped for the first time in decades.

But it has also made traffickers astoundingly rich.

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, Global News investigative reporter Sam Cooper explains how organized crime groups and small-time operators alike are making a killing from fentanyl.

WATCH BELOW: Making a killing — Global News investigation into fentanyl trade

