Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe payments approved by Saskatoon judge

A judge in Saskatoon has accepted the recommendations of a committee for the distribution of funds raised by a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Justice Neil Gabrielson said he accepts the recommendation of the advisory committee for the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund for payouts of $525,000 for the 16 families of people who died in the April 6 bus crash north of Tisdale, Sask.

The crowdfunding effort initiated after the crash ultimately brought in $15.1 million on the GoFundMe website.

READ MORE: Committee lays out distribution of GoFundMe campaign to Humboldt Broncos families

Each of the 13 surviving players would receive $475,000, according to the committee’s recommendations.

The amounts include 29 interim payments of $50,000 approved in August and any money left over should be divided equally among the families, the committee concluded.

The fundamental question, according to the committee, was to determine whether payments should be divided equally or unequally.

The committee received 31 reports approved by the 13 survivors and family members of the deceased. Twenty-four people stated they wished to be heard by the committee directly.

They were interviewed between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

The majority of those interviewed stated the money should be divided in equal amounts for multiple reasons, including concerns that unequal payments would impair friendships between the affected families.

However, nearly all claimants “stated that they realized there were other fair, reasonable and acceptable ways the GoFundMe moneys could be allocated.”

WATCH BELOW: Video coverage of the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe campaign

Three “entrenched” claimants spoke to the advisory committee at separate times and claimed to speak for the other families, according to the committee.

“Each of them asserted that all of the other claimants and their families were unanimous in supporting an equal distribution,” the report said.

“Two went so far as to suggest that unless the advisory committee recommended an equal distribution the reputations of individual committee members could be ruined.”

Comments from the three unnamed claimants didn’t influence the committee’s recommendations, “but they did provide us with insight into the pressure to conform felt by many of the families,” the committee wrote.

READ MORE: Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising a first under Saskatchewan law

In October, the committee received court clarification that the money could be distributed based on more than simply expenses incurred since April.

The committee concentrated “on recommending payments in the nature of a gift to the 29 claimants.”

The reported noted that no value can be placed on the physical and emotional effect on the Broncos survivors and families. For families of the deceased, the committee expressed hope that a payment might help memorialize their late loved ones.

“The anguish and grief suffered by one family cannot be measured in monetary terms against that of another family,” the committee said.

The advisory committee included three interviewers and the following committee members:

Dennis Ball – a retired Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench judge

Hayley Wickenheiser – a four-time Olympic gold medallist

Mark Chipman – the executive chairman of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club

Peter Spafford– a surgeon and the department head at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine

Kevin Cameron – the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu faces 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm related to the crash.

He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 18. in Melfort provincial court.

The owner of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., the company employing Sidhu, is set to appear on Nov. 30 on eight charges relating to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.

— With files from the Canadian Press