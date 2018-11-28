Opinions divided on impact of King Street pilot project for local merchants: survey

A new survey suggests the impact of the King Street pilot project on businesses in the area remains divided among Toronto transit users and motorists.

The study, completed by market research firm POTLOC and online retail industry publication Retail Insider, found 37 per cent of respondents say the pilot project had a positive impact on their frequency of visits to shops on King Street compared to 24 per cent who say it had a negative impact.

READ MORE: King Street pilot project: Ridership still strong 1 year later

The online survey also found 81 per cent of drivers visited local shops and services less often since the pilot project was launched last year. Respondents blamed confusing road circulation, congested routes and difficulty finding parking as the main reasons for staying away.

However, 53 per cent of transit users said they visit shops more often since the pilot was put in place.

“The area is less stressful, they spend less time in commute and can take more time to shop in the area,” the study said.

The study, completed by 2,062 respondents from Aug. 17 to Sept. 10, saw positive results from pedestrians and cyclists. Although pedestrians are the most frequent visitors of King Street shops, 47 per cent said the pilot project had no impact on their visits to retailers in the area.

READ MORE: King Street pilot project: Latest data shows increase in ridership, streetcar reliability

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of cyclists surveyed said they have been visiting the street more often since the pilot began.

The King Street pilot project, which restricts vehicular traffic for improved streetcar access between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, began on Nov. 12, 2017.

The survey said 48 per cent of respondents want the project to be expanded, 24 per cent want it to stay as is and 25 per cent want it to be cancelled.

A decision on whether to make the pilot project permanent will be made by year’s end.