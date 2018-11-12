King Street pilot project: Ridership still strong 1 year later

Latest data from the city of Toronto shows strong transit ridership for the King Street pilot project one year after the controversial plan was introduced.

Numbers for July and August revealed an 11 per cent increase in all-day weekday ridership. During the morning weekday commute, there has been an increase of 35 per cent, while the evening commute has seen a ridership increase of 27 per cent.

The data mirrors the exact same results from May and June.

Meanwhile, transit reliability is up 82 per cent during that time. The number takes into account the percentage of streetcars arriving within four minutes westbound during the morning commute.

Transit travel times improved to about four to seven minutes in each direction during the evening commute since before the pilot.

Customer spending, a key complaint from businesses in the area, has seen a growth of 0.3 per cent over the same months from the year before. The number remains unchanged from May and June.

The King Street pilot project, which restricts vehicular traffic for improved streetcar access between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, began on Nov. 12, 2017.

A decision on whether to make the pilot project permanent will be decided by year’s end.