Two women arrested near Girvin, Sask. following police chase

Two women are facing multiple charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop near Girvin, Sask. on Sunday night.

A member of the RCMP Craik Detachment was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11 at around 10:30 p.m. when a stolen vehicle swerved towards police at an estimated speed of 130 km/h, almost hitting the officer, according to police.

Police said an attempt was made to stop the vehicle, but when it didn’t stop, they chose not to pursue it.

RCMP from other detachments located the vehicle near Findlater a short time later and initiated a chase, which ended with the deployment of a spike belt near Lumsden Valley.

Three tires of the vehicle were deflated, police said and then the vehicle struck the rear end of a White Butte RCMP vehicle, bringing it to a complete stop.

Menyll Ochuschayoo, 24, of Meadow Lake, is facing charges that include assault with a weapon and two counts of flight from police.

Shanee Axelson, 23, of Regina, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Ochuschayoo and Axelson are being held in custody and will appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Nov. 27.