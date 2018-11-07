Nadine Machiskinic’s aunt “disappointed” after RCMP investigation review

The Regina Police Service met with the family of Nadine Machiskinic Monday to discuss the RCMP’s review of the 29-year-old’s death.

A statement from the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism (SCAR), says Machiskinic’s aunt, Delores Stevenson, is disappointed with “the continued lack of accountability”. The statement

alleges that the RPS will not share the RCMP’s findings or recommendations with the family or public.

On Oct. 31, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said he wanted to discuss the RCMP recommendations with the family before discussing them publicly.

Machiskinic was found at the bottom of a laundry chute after falling 10 storeys at Regina’s Delta Hotel in January 2015. Machiskinic was taken to hositpal, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner found she died of blunt-force trauma-related injuries consistent with a fall. Her death was not considered suspicious by investigators, instead ruled an accident.

During the 2017 coroner’s inquest into her death, Chief Evan Bray said that mistakes were made during the investigation, but he was confident racial bias did not play into the investigation.

This included police not being called until 60 hours after the fall and Machiskinic’s toxicology samples not being sent for six month due to police miscommunications.

Forensic toxicologist Christopher Keddy called the Machiskinic case one of the most complex he’d been involved in during the coroner’s inquest. In testimony, Keddy said it was like trying to put together a puzzle with missing pieces.

Tests showed Machiskinic had alcohol, methadone, sleeping medication and three other drugs in her system at the time of her death.

The jury in at the inquest ruled the cause of Machiskinic’s death be changed to “undetermined”. Their lone recommendation was laundry chutes at hotels be kept locked and accessible only by staff.

The Regina Police Service requested an RCMP review of the Machiskinic investigation in July, 2017.

Stevenson and SCAR are calling on the creation of an independent citizen police review board to better hold the police to account.

Currently, issues with a police investigation are handled by the Public Complaints Commission. This is a five-person, non-police board appointed by the province to review complaints surrounding police investigations and possibly criminal offences by police officers.

