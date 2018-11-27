Flurries, squalls forecast for London, surrounding area: Environment Canada

A risk of snow squalls in London’s forecast throughout the day and into the evening has prompted a weather advisory from Environment Canada.

The government agency says London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County should prepare for flurries and squalls that could deliver local snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

The city is already waking up to a small amount of snow and ice on area roadways, which has prompted the cancellation of school-purpose vehicles in Central and East Elgin.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rosemary Tabory tells 980 CFPL flurries are expected to get more frequent throughout the day, with a chance for squall activity in the afternoon.

“We just had a large low-pressure [system] move through southern Ontario this past evening, and in behind it, we’re getting into a strong gusty northwesterly flow. It’s generating a bit of activity off the great lakes.”

Tabory says the squalls could impact road and driving conditions, and she’s warning motorists to be careful.

“You could be driving into something that gives you near zero visibility, you could encounter snow-covered roads that might be slippery, so just be very cautious,” she said.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the freezing mark Tuesday, during the day and overnight. There’s blowing snow in the forecast for Wednesday morning too, and a small chance of flurries until Friday night.

It’ll be warmer over the weekend, with a high of 5 C on Saturday and Sunday.