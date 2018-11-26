Pedestrian rushed to trauma centre after being hit by car in Vaughan

York paramedics say one person has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Vaughan on Monday evening.

Authorities said they were called to Rutherford and Barrhill roads just before 7 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A grey sedan with a smashed windshield could be seen at the scene.

Authorities have not released the age or gender of the victim.

Rutherford Road is closed between Keele Street and Peter Rupert Avenue as police investigate.