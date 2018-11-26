Traffic
November 26, 2018 9:21 pm
Updated: November 26, 2018 9:28 pm

Pedestrian rushed to trauma centre after being hit by car in Vaughan

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Vaughan Monday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

York paramedics say one person has been transported to a trauma centre after a collision in Vaughan on Monday evening.

Authorities said they were called to Rutherford and Barrhill roads just before 7 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Female pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Toronto hit-and-run caught on camera

A grey sedan with a smashed windshield could be seen at the scene.

Authorities have not released the age or gender of the victim.

Rutherford Road is closed between Keele Street and Peter Rupert Avenue as police investigate.

The scene of the collision at Rutherford Road and Barrhill Road in Vaughan on Monday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrhill Road
Crime
Pedestrian Struck
Rutherford Road
Traffic
Vaughan
York Police
York Region
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News