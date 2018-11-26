Winnipeg Jets call up Mason Appleton from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets bolstered their forward unit prior to the Manitoba Moose leaving on an extended road trip.

The Jets recalled forward Mason Appleton from the AHL Moose on Monday with Andrew Copp out with a concussion.

Appleton, 22, leads the Moose in goals and points this season. He’s racked up eight goals and 10 assists in only 19 games.

Appleton has yet to appear in an NHL regular season game after being named the AHL’s rookie of the year in 2017-2018. He also led the Moose in scoring last season with 22 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.

The Jets will open a brief two game homestand on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell MTS Place.

Also on Tuesday, the Moose will head out on a six game road trip with their first game on Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls.

Appleton was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.