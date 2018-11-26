Crime
November 26, 2018 4:49 pm

Northumberland tow truck driver accused of impaired driving during call

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A two truck driver in Northumberland County had his vehicle seized for impaired driving on Saturday.

Global News file
A A

A tow truck driver in Northumberland County was charged with impaired driving on Saturday afternoon while responding to a call to remove a vehicle — which was seized due to impaired driving.

Northumberland OPP say around 2 p.m. officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on County Road 45 near Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township. Police say an officer located a pickup truck and spoke wit the driver.

READ MORE: Lindsay man facing charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into several vehicles

The officer conducted a roadside test using the Approved Screen Device, resulting in a 64-year-old man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township receiving a three-day driver’s licence suspension. Such a suspension is a penalty if blood alcohol content is in the warn range (0.05 or higher), if a motorist fails a roadside sobriety test or violates the zero tolerance requirement for novice, young or commercial drivers.

OPP say a tow company was called to remove the truck.

WATCH: Eight impaired driving charges laid Friday night in York Region


Story continues below

When a tow truck arrived, OPP say the tow truck driver “showed signs of alcohol consumption.” The driver registered an “alert” reading on the ASD.

The 64-year-old tow truck driver was also issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

READ MORE: ‘The numbers keep going up’: 8 impaired driving charges laid Friday night in York region

“The tow truck was removed by a sober driver,” OPP stated.

Another tow company was utilized to assist with removing the pickup truck from the scene.

No names or any other details in the incident were released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alnwick-Haldimand
Driving under the influence
Drunk Driving
drunk tow truck
drunk tow truck driver
DUI
Impaired
Impaired Driving
Northumberland
Northumberland County
Northumberland County OPP
Tow Truck
Tow Truck Driver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News