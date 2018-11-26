Northumberland tow truck driver accused of impaired driving during call

A tow truck driver in Northumberland County was charged with impaired driving on Saturday afternoon while responding to a call to remove a vehicle — which was seized due to impaired driving.

Northumberland OPP say around 2 p.m. officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on County Road 45 near Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township. Police say an officer located a pickup truck and spoke wit the driver.

READ MORE: Lindsay man facing charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into several vehicles

The officer conducted a roadside test using the Approved Screen Device, resulting in a 64-year-old man from Alnwick-Haldimand Township receiving a three-day driver’s licence suspension. Such a suspension is a penalty if blood alcohol content is in the warn range (0.05 or higher), if a motorist fails a roadside sobriety test or violates the zero tolerance requirement for novice, young or commercial drivers.

OPP say a tow company was called to remove the truck.

WATCH: Eight impaired driving charges laid Friday night in York Region

When a tow truck arrived, OPP say the tow truck driver “showed signs of alcohol consumption.” The driver registered an “alert” reading on the ASD.

The 64-year-old tow truck driver was also issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

READ MORE: ‘The numbers keep going up’: 8 impaired driving charges laid Friday night in York region

“The tow truck was removed by a sober driver,” OPP stated.

Another tow company was utilized to assist with removing the pickup truck from the scene.

No names or any other details in the incident were released.