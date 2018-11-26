Lindsay man facing charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into several vehicles
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces a number of charges after a truck collided with several vehicles on Saturday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision at Lindsay Street South and Russel Street.
Police say a man driving a truck turned left out of a parking lot onto Lindsay Street at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck another car.
“The impact spun the car around, and the truck continued eventually striking a pole,” stated Insp. Tom Hickey.
Police arrested the driver and determined he was impaired, did not permission to have the vehicle and did not possess a valid driver’s licence.
Jordan Sabovitch, 27, of Lindsay is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, taking a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.
He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled in court in Lindsay on Jan. 3, 2019.
