Teen killed in central Alberta rollover

A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle collision in central Alberta on Sunday evening.

Ponoka RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 2A and Township Road 422 at around 9 p.m.

The 17-year-old boy, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was dead when emergency responders arrived on scene, police said.

RCMP believe the vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

RCMP said investigators are continuing to looking into the cause of the fatal collision.

The identity of the victim has not been released.