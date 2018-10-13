Traffic
October 13, 2018 3:34 pm

Man killed in fiery three-vehicle crash on QEII near Ponoka

By Online Journalist  Global News

File image of a traffic sign for the QEII highway in central Alberta.

Global News File
A man trapped in a burning vehicle was killed and a woman was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Ponoka late Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the QEII at the Highway 53 overpass.

RCMP said a pickup truck hauling a utility trailer collided with a minivan and an SUV, all of which were driving north on Alberta’s busiest highway.

The minivan caught on fire. The 46-year-old man driving it was unable to escape the vehicle and died of his injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital via ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the truck was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate, but said weather was believed to be a factor in the crash.

It was rainy, snowy and windy across much of central Alberta on Friday night with the temperature hovering around freezing.

