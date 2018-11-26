Saskatchewan harmonizes its wide-base single tires program with Ontario

Trucking companies travelling from Saskatchewan to Ontario or vice versa can now increase weight on wide-base single tires, allowing for larger loads, thanks to a new partnership between provinces.

As part of a recent commitment between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to improve internal trade, the province is harmonizing its wide-base single tires (WBST) program with Ontario.

The WBST program applies to all 12-month primary weight highways and allows permitted trucks to increase the weight on wide-based single tires, 455 millimetres or wider, from 3,850 kilograms to 4,250 kilograms per tire.

“Our provinces are taking action to create a better trade environment in Canada that will result in real benefits to our key sectors and the people who do business in our provinces,” said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison.

“This announcement is one of several initiatives the provinces are working on to enhance internal trade between Saskatchewan and Ontario.”

The province says wide-base single tires reduce gas consumption by around 10 per cent which, in turn, is good for the environment.

“With thousands of trucks transporting goods in and out of the province, an increase in fuel economy reduces both shipping costs and carbon emissions,” said Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr.

“This program shows that provinces can reduce internal barriers to trade and have a positive impact on the environment by working together.”

The new generation wide-base tires are a single-wide tire that replaces the traditional dual tires on commercial trucks.

Regulations will be amended to allow trucks to use the tires without a permit in the upcoming months.

More than 60 per cent of Saskatchewan products are shipped to more than 150 countries.