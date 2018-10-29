Canada
October 29, 2018 11:32 am
Updated: October 29, 2018 12:08 pm

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to make an announcement

By Staff Global News

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, left, speaks as Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe listens during a media event in Saskatoon, Thursday, October 4, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe are expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Monday morning.

Moe and Ford met earlier this month in Saskatoon to talk about their economic ties as well as what Ford called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s job-killing and “nasty” carbon tax.

READ MORE: Doug Ford, Scott Moe say fight against carbon tax building steam

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government’s carbon pricing plan in court.

Saskatchewan contends that a federal carbon tax could potentially reduce the province’s gross domestic product by billions of dollars with little effect on emissions.

Moe’s government has asked Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal to rule on whether the federal plan is unconstitutional.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

