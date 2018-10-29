Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to make an announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe are expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Monday morning.

Moe and Ford met earlier this month in Saskatoon to talk about their economic ties as well as what Ford called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s job-killing and “nasty” carbon tax.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government’s carbon pricing plan in court.

Saskatchewan contends that a federal carbon tax could potentially reduce the province’s gross domestic product by billions of dollars with little effect on emissions.

Moe’s government has asked Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal to rule on whether the federal plan is unconstitutional.

–With a file from The Canadian Press