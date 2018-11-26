Crime
November 26, 2018 11:31 am

Peterborough County OPP charge weekend stunt drivers on Highway 115

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP made two arrests for stunt driving on the weekend.

CHEX News file
Peterborough County OPP arrested two drivers for stunt driving on Highway 115 on the weekend.

Both incidents occurred in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

On Friday night, at around 8:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 189 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Mhd Alhamawi, 21, of Peterborough was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

On Saturday night around 8 p.m., another vehicle was clocked travelling 155 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Bart Promny, 39, of Oakville, Ont., was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and their vehicles were impounded.

They are both scheduled for court appearances in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2019.

