Peterborough County OPP seize nearly 140 pounds of cannabis from speeding vehicle

A Peterborough man faces charges after OPP seized approximately 140 pounds of cannabis following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle for speeding along Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township, just south of Peterborough. Officers discovered several bags filled with cannabis.

The driver, Mateusz Nagadowsk, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with the intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

Speeding

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.