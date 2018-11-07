Crime
November 7, 2018 11:49 am
Updated: November 7, 2018 11:50 am

Peterborough County OPP seize nearly 140 pounds of cannabis from speeding vehicle

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP seized around 140 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP
A A

A Peterborough man faces charges after OPP seized approximately 140 pounds of cannabis following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle for speeding along Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township, just south of Peterborough. Officers discovered several bags filled with cannabis.

READ MORE: Insp. Lisa Darling named new detachment commander of Peterborough County OPP

The driver, Mateusz Nagadowsk, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
    Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
  • Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with the intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis
  • Speeding

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
140 pounds of pot
Cannabis
Highway 115
Hwy 115
Peterborough County
Peterborough County OPP
pot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News