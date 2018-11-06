Insp. Lisa Darling named new detachment commander of Peterborough County OPP

Insp. Lisa Darling, who grew up in the Peterborough area, has been named the next detachment commander of the Peterborough County OPP.

In a release Tuesday morning, OPP chief superintendent Rose DiMarco, regional commander of the OPP Central Region, announced Darling’s appointment, which will begin Dec. 10. Members of the Peterborough County Police Services Board assisted in the selection process. She replaces Insp. Tim Tatchell who was reassigned the same role with the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP this summer.

“In this case, Inspector Darling is a proven leader and is someone who has a personal connection to the community,” stated DiMarco. “Lisa grew up in the Peterborough area and I know she is looking forward to building and reconnecting with community stakeholders in her new role. Lisa is heading to a detachment that has enjoyed the leadership of Inspector Tim Tatchell and we know that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new assignment as detachment commander of City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.”

Darling began her OPP career in 1995, serving at the Chatham and Lambton detachments and West Region headquarters. She moved to the OPP general headquarters in Orillia in 2007, where she held a series of progressively responsible cross-command positions in the First Nations and municipal policing bureau, the provincial commander’s office, the commissioner’s office and the business management bureau. She also served as the detachment commander in Northumberland County following her appointment in June 2015.

“I am looking forward to my new position at the Peterborough detachment,” Darling stated. “Through my good fortune, I have spent the last three years working with community and policing partners in Northumberland County and experienced what everyone working together can accomplish for the betterment of the broader community.

“I am excited about building new relationships and engaging with community leaders, stakeholders, policing partners and the men and women of the Peterborough detachment as we continue to build a collaborative and focused approach to community wellness and public safety.”

Darling, a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University, is also a graduate of the executive development in policing program from the Canadian Police College.

Tatchell had high praise for his successor.

“I have truly enjoyed my tenure at the Peterborough County detachment and the opportunity to lead such dedicated and professional members,” he said. “I know Inspector Darling will provide strong leadership, continued community engagement and an ongoing commitment to public safety. I wish her all the best as she assumes this role.”

Selwyn Township deputy mayor Sherry Senis, chairperson of the Smith-Ennismore Police Services Board, says Darling brings a wealth of experience.

“We are looking forward to her leading the Peterborough detachment in her position as detachment commander,” she said. “Welcome, Lisa.”