Calgary Stampeders’ victory rally downtown Tuesday

The Calgary Stampeders will be the toast of the town Tuesday as the city holds a celebration rally for the 2018 Grey Cup champions at Municipal Plaza.

Beginning at 1 p.m., fans will be able to enjoy some giveaways and congratulate their team on the win.

“Dress warmly in your red and white, and bring a food bank donation,” a city press release said Sunday. “Food trucks will be on site, as well as the Stampeders merchandise trailer, offering official 2018 Grey Cup Championship merchandise.”

The Stampeders’ mascot Ralph the dog, the Outriders cheerleaders and some other guests will be in attendance.

There will be road closures to help accommodate the crowds: Macleod Trail northbound between 9 and 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.E.

These streets will close to vehicle traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city said CTrain and bus services will continue as usual.

