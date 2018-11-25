Rick Zamperin: Grey Cup victory cements Calgary Stampeders’ legacy

Instead of talking about the Calgary Stampeders becoming the first CFL team since the 1950s to lose three consecutive Grey Cups, the narrative is a complete 180.

That’s what happens when you win it all.

Calgary forced six turnovers and led wire-to-wire in a 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the 106th Grey Cup Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Stamps quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, this season’s Most Outstanding Player, was named Grey Cup MVP after throwing for 253 yards and two first half touchdowns, while Terry Williams scored on a Grey Cup record 97-yard put return just before halftime to give Calgary its first title since 2014.

The victory also erased the pain of losing in the CFL final in each of the last two years. I couldn’t imagine the devastation those players would’ve felt if they had lost for a third straight season.

A Calgary loss would have put the Stamps virtually on par with the Buffalo Bills, who lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994. The Stamps have made it to the Grey Cup final in four of the last five seasons and have won two championships.

The league hasn’t seen that type of domination since the Montreal Alouettes of 2002-2010, when the Al’s went to seven finals in 10 years, winning three times.

Heartbreak for Redblacks fans, jubilation for Stamps supporters. The better team won, undoubtedly the best team of our generation.