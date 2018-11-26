Train traffic on Deux-Montagnes line disrupted Monday morning

Train 920 on the Deux-Montagnes EXO passenger train line came to a standstill at the Canora station in the Town of Mount Royal Monday morning.

Officials said service was interrupted due to a medical emergency.

A shuttle bus is available to take passengers to Central Station in downtown Montreal.

EXO says train tickets are valid at both the Sauvé and Côte-Vertu metro stations.

Later trains, including the 921 and 922, to and from Deux-Montagnes were cancelled.

It is not yet known when train service will resume.

Train 921 vers Deux-Montagnes. ANNULÉ. Intervention des unités d'urgence. Utiliser services locaux. Info:514-281-2595. — exo6 Deux-Montagnes (@exo6_DM) November 26, 2018