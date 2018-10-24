Deux-Montagnes train delays have some commuters considering moving, changing jobs, retirement

People using the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line have again faced frustrating delays this week. Things have gotten so bad that some people are starting to wonder if they should change jobs, move or even retire.

Julie Turmel has been taking the Deux-Montagnes from Sunnybrooke station to her office downtown for over 15 years. After an incident this week, she’s reflecting on her transit future.

“This Monday was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was a long, long delay,” she told Global News Wednesday morning.

The train was delayed for over an hour on Monday. According to Exo, the transit authority that serves greater Montreal’s northern and southern rings, a signalling problem was to blame.

“I was returning from vacation on Monday, and I was an hour late,” said Turmel.

“I spent an hour and 35 minutes standing in the train. It was full, I had no seat, so I spent the entire incident standing and waiting,” said Nick Gignac, another commuter.

For train users who are semi-regularly late to work, it’s getting harder and harder to explain to their bosses.

“Obviously, I’m causing trouble at the office,” said Kathleen Shintani. “I’m the one opening the door in the morning, so it’s causing a lot of trouble.”

Starting in 2020, the Deux-Montagnes line won’t even go all the way downtown anymore, because of ongoing work on the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) — a new light-rail network linking downtown Montreal, the north and south shore, the West Island and Trudeau airport.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get to work,” said Tom Schwald, who said he’s been taking the train for over 30 years. “I’ve started hearing people say they’re going to move because they can’t get to work.”

“Taking the bus and the metro would take me longer than what I’m doing now, so it’s going to be difficult,” said Shintani.

For Turmel, retirement is becoming a more appealing option than dealing with delays.

Rail traffic has been reduced to just one track out of two because of REM construction between the Montpelier station and the Mount Royal Tunnel.

“I’m supposed to retire at 65 in five years, but because of this issue with the closing of the tunnel, it’ll take me an hour and a half to get to work in the morning instead of 20 minutes. I’m sorry, I don’t want to live through this and I’m going to have to retire earlier,” she said.

In a statement to Global News, Exo said they are “sensitive to the dissatisfaction” of Deux-Montagnes line users, and that because REM construction has taken up one track out of two on part of the line, they “no longer have the necessary leeway to respond to unpredictable situations.”

The train provider said the REM will improve service in the long term, and added the punctuality rate for the Deux-Montagnes line was over 93 per cent for the beginning of October.