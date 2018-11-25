Security guard injured after North Kildonan liquor store robbed
A A
A security guard suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a bottle during a robbery of a liquor store Saturday night.
Four people robbed the store in the 900 block of Henderson Highway at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
READ MORE: Four Winnipeg teens facing armed robbery, firearms charges
When trying to flee the scene, the suspects assaulted the guard.
Police said one of them was armed with bear spray.
READ MORE: Masked bandit captured after taking off with convenience store cash register
The guard was treated at the scene.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.