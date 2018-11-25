Security guard injured after North Kildonan liquor store robbed

A security guard suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a bottle during a robbery of a liquor store Saturday night.

Four people robbed the store in the 900 block of Henderson Highway at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

When trying to flee the scene, the suspects assaulted the guard.

Police said one of them was armed with bear spray.

The guard was treated at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.