Winnipeg police seeking public assistance in search for robbery suspect

Winnipeg police are asking the public’s to help in their search for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery in late September.

On Sept. 29, police say a 69-year-old woman was getting her mail at a community mailbox in the Burrows Central area when a man approached her parked vehicle and asked for her car keys.

According to police, the man stole her purse from the passenger seat; the woman then attempted to get the purse back but the man allegedly overpowered her.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with the stolen purse, which contained bank cards, cash and medication.

The following day, police say the woman’s bank cards were used by a suspect at a number of places around Winnipeg.

The suspect is described as a thin, Indigenous man in his early 20s who is approximately five feet six inches tall and has a moustache and short dark hair. He also has a tattoo on his right hand.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark jacket, white pants and grey shoes.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation and has released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).