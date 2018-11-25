Canada
Calgary police searching for man missing from Brentwood home

Calgary police say Lhabib Dabari is in his late 50s and was last seen on Saturday leaving his home in Brentwood.

Calgary police are asking the public to help find a man who went missing in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.

Lhabib Dabari went missing from his home in Brentwood around noon Saturday and hasn’t returned since.

According to police, he has a medical condition that needs regular treatment, and they’re concerned for his well-being.

Dabari is in his late 50s and stands six feet tall with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a grey hat. He also has mobility issues and walks with a brown cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

