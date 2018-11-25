Calgary police searching for man missing from Brentwood home

Calgary police are asking the public to help find a man who went missing in Brentwood on Saturday afternoon.

Lhabib Dabari went missing from his home in Brentwood around noon Saturday and hasn’t returned since.

According to police, he has a medical condition that needs regular treatment, and they’re concerned for his well-being.

Dabari is in his late 50s and stands six feet tall with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a grey hat. He also has mobility issues and walks with a brown cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.