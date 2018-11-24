Police continue search for man wanted in connection with Scarborough stabbing

Investigators from the Toronto Police Service’s 43 Division have given an update on a vicious attack that took place in Scarborough Friday evening.

A 37-year-old mother and her 16-year-old daughter were rushed to hospital after they were attacked Friday around 6 p.m. in a Trudelle Street apartment. Police say the daughter was stabbed in the neck and suffered slashes to her upper body.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, whom police say was in a relationship with the injured woman, is wanted on several charges in connection to the attack, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Rajkumar is known to drive a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra, and police have asked anyone who spots him to call 911.

On Saturday evening, Det. Jason Hillier said a weapon has not been recovered, prompting a warning not to approach Rajkumar if he’s spotted.

“These actions lead us to believe there’s a violent tendency that we need to deal with,” said Hillier.

Hillier also updated the condition of the mother and daughter, who live at the apartment where they were attacked. The 37-year-old, whom paramedics say suffered a head trauma, has now been released from Sunnybrook Hospital.

Her daughter’s condition has improved, said Hillier, but she remains in the intensive care unit. He commended the speed with which first responders were able to attend to the 16-year-old, saying their quick response saved her life.

This morning, forensic investigators remained at the scene of the attack, prompting strong reactions from several residents.

“I just want to know if she’s OK,” said Natalie Farrell, wiping away tears. Farrell has lived in the building for years and says she is shocked an attack like this could have happened to one of her neighbours.

“I’ve lived here for so long, and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Farrell. “I’m a little bit scared to leave now.”