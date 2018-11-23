Crime
November 23, 2018 7:59 pm
Updated: November 23, 2018 8:53 pm

Girl critically wounded after being stabbed in neck, mother and child also hurt: Toronto paramedics

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Trudelle Street at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto Paramedics say a girl is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the neck, and her mother and another child were also injured.

Police and paramedics were called to a property on Trudelle Street, near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the girl was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries after being stabbed in the neck.

The spokesperson also said a woman in her 30s, who police later identified as the girl’s mother, was also taken to a trauma centre. Paramedics said the woman suffered from blunt-force trauma to her head.

A second child was also injured, but the nature of their injuries and their relationship to the girl and the woman is unclear.

Toronto police said officers are searching for a male suspect. He is described as being five-foot-nine and was last seen wearing a white jacket. Police said he might not be wearing shoes.

More to come.

