Girl critically wounded after being stabbed in neck, mother and child also hurt: Toronto paramedics

Toronto Paramedics say a girl is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the neck, and her mother and another child were also injured.
Police and paramedics were called to a property on Trudelle Street, near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the girl was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries after being stabbed in the neck.
The spokesperson also said a woman in her 30s, who police later identified as the girl’s mother, was also taken to a trauma centre. Paramedics said the woman suffered from blunt-force trauma to her head.
A second child was also injured, but the nature of their injuries and their relationship to the girl and the woman is unclear.
Toronto police said officers are searching for a male suspect. He is described as being five-foot-nine and was last seen wearing a white jacket. Police said he might not be wearing shoes.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.