Man in critical condition after Scarborough pool hall stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a pool hall in Scarborough.

Officers said they received a call at around 11 p.m. at VIP Pool and Bar, near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed in the chest and losing consciousness on the scene. The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police said a fight broke out at the pool hall between two groups. At the time, they said three suspects fled the scene after the stabbing, and one had a knife.

Officers described one of the suspects as a male, aged 20-25, last seen wearing grey hoodie, black pants and brown Timberland boots. The other suspect is described as a skinny male, last seen wearing a windbreaker and all black clothing.

Investigators said the suspects fled in a light-coloured four-door vehicle.