November 24, 2018 12:02 pm

Start of Nova Scotia’s lobster fishing season postponed due to weather 

By Staff The Canadian Press

The start of Nova Scotia's lobster fishing season has been postponed due to weather. 

Lobster fishing season in southwestern Nova Scotia will be off to a late start this year after officials postponed the day that fishermen were slated to drop their traps – also known as “Dumping Day.”

The season was supposed to kick off on Monday, but Fisheries and Oceans spokeswoman Debbie Buott-Matheson says based on forecasted weather, the industry associations representing lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 decided it would be too risky to proceed as planned.

Buott-Matheson says when wind is forecasted to be above 26 knots on the water, the associations generally make the decision to not open that day.

Instead, she says they will re-evaluate on Monday to see when the season can begin.

Lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 combined make up the most lucrative lobster fishery in the Maritimes.

In 2016, the two fishing zones hauled in $494 million of the $1.3 billion generated by the entire Canadian lobster fishing industry.

