Lobster fishing season delayed in Fundy North due to poor weather

The lobster fishing season from Grand Manan Island to Alma, N.B., has been delayed because of poor weather in the forecast.

The Fundy North Fishermen’s Association says the decision has been made not to open the lobster season on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The season usually starts on the second Tuesday of November.

READ: N.B. fishermen not happy with new rules to protect endangered whale

“The information from Environment Canada indicated that there would be a weather opening from Tuesday 12 a.m. until Tuesday between 10-11 a.m. for winds under 25 knots,” the association said in a Facebook post.

“This gave a fair weather forecast from our 6 a.m. start to 11 a.m. tomorrow but the majority voted that this was too short a window. We recognize that this was a really difficult call for the upper bay.”

The association goes on to say that the poor weather is expected to last until mid-afternoon Thursday. At that point, the weather is supposed to clear up for an 18-hour window before more poor weather moves in on Friday.

“The discussion then turned to potentially opening Thursday at noon. A mid-day start to the season would have implications for [fishing area] 37 and tide challenges for [the] upper bay but the committee will continue to work through these challenges. Please be sure to speak with your representative over the next 24 hours,” the association posted.

The association points out that the idea to start mid-day Thursday has not been confirmed by a vote, nor has Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) approved it.

An update is expected Tuesday afternoon.