Saint John mayor says ‘open and frank’ discussion held over AIM explosions

Less than a day after American Iron and Metal was ordered to shut down all operations, the company and mayor of Saint John met regarding concerns over repeated explosions at the facility.

A series of explosions at the site including two this week has shaken the community. A citizens’ meeting on Wednesday heard a litany of concerns ranging from reduced property values to air quality issues.

The powder-keg atmosphere drew Herb Black to Saint John for a meeting with both the city and the port. A meeting lasting more than an hour ended on a conciliatory note.

“I don’t think either one of us are pleased with the situation if that’s fair to say,” said Saint John Mayor Don Darling to which Black agreed. “There’s a commitment here to get going right away to get us to a better place.”

Black says AIM does bear responsibility for the explosions, but added the company is also a victim in a way.

“It’s the people who ship the material that are fully aware of not cleaning the car properly and leaving the gas in the tank and I think environment (department) has to work with us to ensure that in the future we won’t have those explosions,” Black said

The environment department wants a plan for the facility in place within 60 days. The minister says the solution doesn’t need to be complicated.

“They have to put some sort of a control in to make sure that there’s no flammable liquids or explosive liquids or anything arriving on the site that when it goes into the shredder it explodes,” explained Environment Minister Jeff Carr.

Citizens Group Liveable Saint John says there’s been a cultural change. The community wants growth, but not at any cost.

“There has to be some kind of a point where it isn’t OK to be expecting routine explosions and to have potentially carcinogenic particulates in the air,” said spokesman Raven Blue.

Darling is calling for the Environment Department to get involved with the city, port and AIM right away.