N.B. government orders AIM to shutdown all operations at Port of Saint John facility

New Brunswick is stepping in after multiple complaints were made by Saint John residents over explosions and excessive noise at the American Iron & Metal Company Inc. (AIM) facility over the past two weeks.

The province’s department of environment and local government has issued an order for AIM to shut down all operations “effective immediately.”

The order will remain in effect until further notice, according to the department.

“The order requiring the immediate shutdown of all operations at the facility was delivered (Thursday),’’ Environment Minister Jeff Carr said in a statement.

“We have been deeply concerned about the ongoing environmental issues at the site.”

It’s a win for Saint John residents who have led a campaign for the province to intercede on their behalf. A public meeting held Wednesday evening, just across the water from the plant, saw residents express frustration with constant noise, dust and explosions coming from the facility.

Along with concerns about air and water quality, there have also been over 40 explosions in the last 16 months.

A request for comment from AIM was not immediately returned.

The company has also been ordered to submit a plan to eliminate explosions and the impact of excessive noise and vibration within 60 operational days.

“It is important that companies work with us, while respecting their neighbours and the environment,” said Carr.

