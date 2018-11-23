Halifax police charge man after dogs left in cold vehicle overnight

Halifax Regional Police have issued tickets to a Nova Scotia man who allegedly left his two dogs in a vehicle overnight in -22 C temperatures.

Police say they were called to a parking lot in the 2000-block of Gottingen Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.

They found two dogs in a parked car that were believed to be in distress. It’s believed the dogs had been left outside overnight in that vehicle.

According to police, it felt like -22 with the windchill when he arrived that morning.

The dogs’ owner, a 48-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., was issued two summary offence tickets: one for causing an animal to be in distress and the other for failing to protect an animal from the cold.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, the dogs were taken to a local shelter by Halifax Animal Services.

Police are reminding people to call 911 if they see an animal in distress.

As well, they’re asking people to keep pets indoors during cold temperatures and not to leave them in cold cars. They say if a dog is left outside, it should be given a draft-free shelter large enough to stand and turn around in, but small enough to retain body heat. The shelter should have something to protect against the cold, such as a blanket, and the entrance should be away from wind and snow.