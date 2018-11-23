Calgary Stampeders touchdown horse Quick Six might run at Grey Cup 2018

The Calgary Stampeders‘ touchdown horse just might be running the length of the Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday as the Stamps face off against the Ottawa Redblacks in the Grey Cup game.

According to the Stamps, this could be the first year in many years Quick Six has been allowed to celebrate touchdowns with the players.

WATCH: While the Calgary Stampeders are in enemy territory, they’re keeping tradition alive. Lisa MacGregor reports.

When the team plays on home soil, Quick Six and rider Chelsea Drake charge down the sideline with the Stamps’ flag flying.

In the past two years, the horse hasn’t been allowed at the Grey Cup game.

In Ottawa in 2017, the Stampeders were told live animals weren’t allowed because of limited space on the sidelines — the field at TD Place is apparently one of the smallest in the CFL — and safety concerns. In 2016 in Toronto, officials said the BMO Field wasn’t big enough to accommodate the traditional celebration.

Quick Six was in Edmonton on Thursday and officials are testing the field conditions to see if it’s safe for the horse to run.

The Stampeders hinted on Friday morning that the horse might be taking part in the game, tweeting a gif of Quick Six running, saying, “Guess who’s coming to Edmonton?”

Guess who's coming to Edmonton? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AEIlLXY0lS — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) November 23, 2018

According to the Calgary Stampeders website, the white gelding horse was introduced in 1993 to match the team’s logo of a white mustang. Quick Six joined the team 10 years later in 2003.