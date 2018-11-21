Calgary, Ottawa mayors make another ‘cheesy’ Grey Cup bet as Stampeders, Redblacks meet again

With the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks getting ready to line up against each other again at the 106th Grey Cup, the mayors of those cities have once again made a friendly wager surrounding the CFL championship game.

In addition to the mayor of the losing team having to wear the opposing team’s jersey in council and fly the opposing team’s flag, the food bank in the winning team’s city will also benefit.

“Because it’s me and Mayor Watson, it’s also about food,” Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Instagram.

Nenshi and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson have agreed to donate $3 per point scored by the winning team to that city’s food bank.

The cheesy #GreyCup bet with @nenshi is on! The losing Mayor will raise the winning team's flag, wear their jersey at Council, donate $3 dollars per point scored to the winning city's food bank and host winning team Mayor for a feast of iconic local food. Bring it home #RNation! — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) November 20, 2018

The winning team’s mayor will also be treated to a modest feast of “iconic local food,” hosted by the losing team’s city.

The last time the Stampeders and Redblacks met in the Grey Cup in Ottawa in 2016, a jersey swap and “culinary swap” also occurred. The losing mayor — then Nenshi — also had to read a poem selected or written by the winning mayor aloud in council.

After the Stampeders lost the 105th Grey Cup to the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, Nenshi also had to make good on a bet he had with Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The 106th Grey Cup will be played in Edmonton on Nov. 25.