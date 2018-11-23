Body found inside torched car in Saint-Laurent

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a body was found in a burned-out car in Saint-Laurent Friday morning. Police say the car was found burning between two buildings near Halpern street on the Highway 40 service road around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the body after they put out the flames.

They then called the arson squad to investigate.

Police say the investigation will be challenging because of the significant burn damage making it difficult to determine who owns the car.

Police haven’t said whether the body is that of a man or a woman.