Body found inside torched car in Saint-Laurent
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a body was found in a burned-out car in Saint-Laurent Friday morning. Police say the car was found burning between two buildings near Halpern street on the Highway 40 service road around 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters found the body after they put out the flames.
READ MORE: Montreal North car fire investigated by arson squad
They then called the arson squad to investigate.
Police say the investigation will be challenging because of the significant burn damage making it difficult to determine who owns the car.
READ MORE: NDG car fire investigated by Montreal police arson squad
Police haven’t said whether the body is that of a man or a woman.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.