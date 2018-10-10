Arson arrest made in Peterborough car fire

An arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle fire in Peterborough earlier this month.

On Oct. 2, a resident discovered a car on fire in front of a Donegal Street residence.

Police investigated and identified a suspect and issued a warrant for a man’s arrest.

“The accused and the owner of the vehicle know each other,” police said Wednesday.

Police located the suspect during an unrelated traffic stop on Lakefield Road in Friday. He was arrested on the warrant.

Raymond David Gould, 33, of Deerfield Crescent, Ennsimore, Ont., is charged with arson (damage to property) and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.