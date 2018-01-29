NDG car fire investigated by Montreal police arson squad

Montreal police were called to a vehicle fire in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce early Monday morning.
A 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. about a vehicle fire on Girouard near Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.
“The officers tried to put out the fire using the squad car’s fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.
“The firefighters were able to put out the flames once they arrived.”
Montreal police say the passenger was smashed before the fire was set in the vehicle.
Police have no suspects nor witnesses and they say the SUV was destroyed.
