NDG car fire investigated by Montreal police arson squad

Montreal police were called to a vehicle fire in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce early Monday morning.

A 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. about a vehicle fire on Girouard near Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.

READ MORE: Montreal arson squad investigates CDN-NDG fire

“The officers tried to put out the fire using the squad car’s fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

“The firefighters were able to put out the flames once they arrived.”

Montreal police say the passenger was smashed before the fire was set in the vehicle.

Police received multiple calls for a Porsche on fire on Girouard ave in NDG. They found the car with a broken window and fire burning inside. Investigation transferred to arson squad. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FpPPmYP7tD — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 29, 2018

Police have no suspects nor witnesses and they say the SUV was destroyed.