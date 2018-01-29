Montreal North car fire investigated by arson squad

Montreal police were called to investigate a car fire in Montreal North Sunday night.
A 911 call was made around 11:30 p.m. about a car fire on Georges-Pichet near des Ardennes Street.
“The man called us when he saw his car was on fire outside of his residence in Montreal North,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.
“There were accelerants found on the car as well as a few clues nearby indicating that this was an arson.”
Montreal police say the victim is co-operating with police. They have no suspects or witnesses.
The Montreal police arson squad is investigating.
