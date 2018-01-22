Montreal firefighters fight 5-alarm fire in Montreal North

More than 100 firefighters battled a fire that started in an industrial building in Montreal North Sunday night.

Emergency services received the call around 10:30 p.m. about the fire on Ethier near Forest Street.

“According to somebody at the scene, a car entered the building’s garage shortly before the fire was started,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“The firefighters handed the investigation over to us, we will be speaking to the building’s owner at some point Monday morning.”

The fire engulfed two adjacent buildings and firefighters fought the blaze that lasted into Monday morning.

The buildings were empty and nobody was injured in the fire.

Industriel Boulevard was closed between Pie-IX and Viau Street until 6 a.m. Monday.