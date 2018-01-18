Montreal police investigating after fire damages fruit store in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal firefighters were called to put out a fire at a fruit store in Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Thursday.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. on Fleury Street near Hamel Avenue.

Montreal firefighters could not identify the cause of the blaze. They handed the investigation to Montreal police

“There is moderate damage to the storefront,” said Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.