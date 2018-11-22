Politics
November 22, 2018 9:23 pm

Donald Trump and family enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, beef, lamb, salmon and much more

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Trump was joined by family members at his Mar-a-Lago resort to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The lengthy menu includes a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.

There’s also Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs and sides including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes and traditional stuffing.

There’s a salad bar with various kinds of salads, as well as deviled eggs, duck prosciutto and melon.

And there’s a chilled seafood display with local favourites, including Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and clams.

READ MORE: Donald Trump makes Thanksgiving Day threat to close Mexico border

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he’s kicking off the Palm Beach winter season.

Trump earlier made a call to troops deployed overseas and visited a local coast guard station.

He also spent time at his nearby golf course.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

