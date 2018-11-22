Donald Trump and family enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, beef, lamb, salmon and much more
U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
The lengthy menu includes a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.
Coverage of Donald Trump on Globalnews.ca:
There’s also Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs and sides including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes and traditional stuffing.
There’s a salad bar with various kinds of salads, as well as deviled eggs, duck prosciutto and melon.
And there’s a chilled seafood display with local favourites, including Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and clams.
READ MORE: Donald Trump makes Thanksgiving Day threat to close Mexico border
Trump is spending his Thanksgiving in Florida, where he’s kicking off the Palm Beach winter season.
Trump earlier made a call to troops deployed overseas and visited a local coast guard station.
He also spent time at his nearby golf course.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.