World
November 22, 2018 11:37 am
Updated: November 22, 2018 11:39 am

Donald Trump threatens to close border if Mexico loses ‘control’ of migrant situation

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

WATCH: U.S. Marines lay barbed wire barricades at US/Mexico border entry point

A A

PALM BEACH, Fla. – U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost “control” on its side.

Trump is citing the situation involving migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, after travelling in a caravan to reach the United States.

Trump calls it “a really bad situation” there and says that “if we find that it’s incontrollable,” then “we will close entry into the country for period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border.”

The president also says he’s given American troops at the border the “OK” to use lethal force against migrants “if they have to.”

READ MORE: Trump administration gives U.S. military the OK to use lethal force along the Mexican border

Trump tells reporters: “I hope they don’t have to,” but he says, “I have no choice” because “you’re dealing with rough people.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
closing the border
Donald Trump
donald trump closing the border
Donald Trump Migrant Caravan
donald trump migrants
mexico border
Migrant Caravan
migrants
US border

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News