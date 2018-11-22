Salvation Army kettles barred from Manitoba Liquor Marts

The Salvation Army has been told by Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries that they will no longer be allowed to solicit donations through their kettle campaign at Manitoba Liquor Marts.

Susan Harrison, a spokesperson for MBLL, told Global News in a statement that they have received complaints from shoppers about charities soliciting in the stores.

“Our concern is how do we make up those funds,” said Salvation Army spokesperson Maj. Rob Kerr.

“We’re looking at other locations to have kettles, and as we find other locations, that people will find us at those locations and continue to donate.”

The Salvation Army will now be using miniature tabletop kettles located at the checkout of liquor stores, instead of an actual volunteer gathering money on behalf of Salvation Army.

“Over the last number of years, and following some complaints from customers, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has slowly eliminated the practice of soliciting shoppers for donations in our Liquor Marts,” said Harrison.

“Currently, there is no program that allows other groups the same access the Salvation Army has had to our customers for fundraising purposes.”

“We want to be where people are, we want to be able to be seen, we’re going to be out there wherever we can be,” said Kerr.

Last year, The Salvation Army raised $35,000 in Manitoba liquor stores through the kettle program, but say they’re not not sure what monetary impact the new policy will have.