Three arrests made in connection with suspicious fire in Yarmouth

Two men and a woman are facing charges in connection with a suspicious fire in Yarmouth last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the fire at an apartment building along Argyle Street happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set outside the building with six residents inside.

The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday and police executed a search warrant at one of their homes.

Nathan R. Thorburne, 27, was remanded and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. A 21-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were released and will appear in court at a later date.

They face charges of arson – disregard for human life and criminal harassment.

All of the suspects are from Yarmouth and police do not believe the arson was random.