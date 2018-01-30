10 people temporarily out of their homes after downtown Yarmouth apartment fire

Ten people were temporarily out of their homes after fire broke out Monday night at a Yarmouth, N.S., apartment building.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire was mostly contained to one unit of the building at 106 Main St. But smoke was sent throughout the two-storey building.

Volunteers with the Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for an elderly woman, who lived in the apartment where the fire began. The tenants in the other units were able to stay with friends or relatives for the time being.

There were no injuries in the fire.