Man dies after fire crews unable to rescue him from burning Clarks Harbour, N.S. home
Fire crews are still investigating the cause of a blaze that killed a 60-year-old man in Clarks Harbour, N.S., Wednesday night.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says crews responded to the home just before midnight. Hutchinson says there was information to suggest people could have been inside.
READ MORE: Deadly Point Douglas house fire deemed non-criminal in nature: Investigators
Emergency crews and residents attempted to get inside the home but were unsuccessful, according to police.
The victim was found inside the home once the fire was contained. His identity has not been released.
Police and fire crews are still at the home, trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.