Man dies after fire crews unable to rescue him from burning Clarks Harbour, N.S. home

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of a blaze that killed a 60-year-old man in Clarks Harbour, N.S., Wednesday night.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says crews responded to the home just before midnight. Hutchinson says there was information to suggest people could have been inside.

Emergency crews and residents attempted to get inside the home but were unsuccessful, according to police.

The victim was found inside the home once the fire was contained. His identity has not been released.

Police and fire crews are still at the home, trying to determine the cause of the blaze.