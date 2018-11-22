Health
November 22, 2018 11:32 am

Manitoba paramedics honoured with Governor General’s service medal

By Online Journalist  Global News
The EMS Exemplary Service medal.

Flickr
A number of long-time Manitoba paramedics were recognized for their exemplary service Wednesday.

The 22 paramedics received the Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service medal – an award from the Governor General that recognizes paramedics with a minimum of 20 years of service.

In addition to meeting the threshold for time as a paramedic, eligibility requires at least 10 of those years to have been spent performing duties involving potential risk.

Nominations are submitted to a provincial committee, which makes recommendations to a national committee. Eventually, medal recipients are chosen by the Chancellery, the branch of the Governor General’s office responsible for honours.

22 Manitoba paramedics were honoured at the Legislature.

Paramedic Association of Manitoba / Facebook

The medals were presented by health, seniors and active living minister Cameron Friesen at a Legislative Building ceremony.

“I’m proud that we’re able to recognize the high standards of work, sacrifices and good conduct of these hard-working professionals who give their all to save others,” said Friesen.

This year, 17 paramedics received 20-year medals, three received a bar recognizing 30 years of service, and two marked 40 years as paramedics.

